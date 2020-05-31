Wife arrested in Garrett man's death

A Garrett man's death led to the arrest of his wife on murder charges, Indiana State Police said.

On May 24, David Allen Converset, 51, was found dead inside a home in the 1100 block of Franklin Street, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

An autopsy by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center suggested that Converset's death was not from accidental or natural causes, the statement said.

State police and the DeKalb County coroner's office investigated, and on Friday, Converset's wife, Michelle Converset, 47, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated battery.

Michelle Converset is in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting an initial hearing.