1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating the shooting of three men in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue early this morning.

Around 3 a.m. officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from police said. One of the men was pronounced dead by paramedics; the other had non-life-threatening injuries. A third man drove himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the scene and talking with possible witnesses.