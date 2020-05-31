Sunday, May 31, 2020 7:44 am
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating the shooting of three men in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue early this morning.
Around 3 a.m. officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from police said. One of the men was pronounced dead by paramedics; the other had non-life-threatening injuries. A third man drove himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating the scene and talking with possible witnesses.
The victim’s identity is to be released by the Allen County coroner’s office.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story