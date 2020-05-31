The Journal Gazette
 
    1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating the shooting of three men in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue early this morning. 

    Around 3 a.m. officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from police said. One of the men was pronounced dead by paramedics; the other had non-life-threatening injuries. A third man drove himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Detectives are investigating the scene and talking with possible witnesses. 

    The victim’s identity is to be released by the Allen County coroner’s office. 

