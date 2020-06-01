Coroner's office: Man in river died from natural causes

The man rescued Sunday night from the St. Marys River died from natural causes, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

John O. Eiffel, 71, of Fort Wayne died from cardiac arrhythmia because of congestive heart failure, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Eiffel was found in the river near Fairfield and Gerke avenues, the statement said. Medics took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Fort Wayne police, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the coroner's office are investigating the death.