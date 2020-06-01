Victim of McKinnie Avenue shooting identified

A 36-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue early Sunday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Roosevelt Allen III died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is the 16th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Police were called to the residence about 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found Allen, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. It said Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office are investigating.