Verbatim: Rep. GiaQuinta statement on weekend protests

State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta issued this statement today:

"After witnessing numerous acts of institutional violence against members of the African American community, both inside and outside Indiana, many Hoosiers have exercised their First Amendment rights and made their voices heard. Yesterday, I chose to stand in solidarity with those voices calling for systemic change by attending a vigil for justice and peace in Fort Wayne. It is important that all Hoosier leaders use this time to listen and learn.

"It is my hope that the voices calling for change will choose to remain peaceful and that peaceful voices will not be met with excessive force, both in Fort Wayne and other cities across Indiana.

"It is important that we work together, reflect and understand the systematic issues that led us to the place we find ourselves in today. We must continue to fight institutional racism in our state and nation if we are going to move forward together. Unfortunately, we know that we have a long way to go."