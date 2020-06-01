FWCS to 'virtually graduate' Class of 2020

Fort Wayne Community Schools will be premiering virtual graduations for the Class of 2020, the district said today.

The videos will begin the week of June 22 on the school’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/c/FWCommunitySchools, FWCS said in a statement.

The videos will include a slideshow of all the graduates and speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian, principal and district administrators.

The premiere for each school will begin at 7 p.m. The graduations of each high school will be on FWCS’ YouTube channel for later viewing.

Premieres will air: