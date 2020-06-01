Monday, June 01, 2020 2:50 pm
FWCS to 'virtually graduate' Class of 2020
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Community Schools will be premiering virtual graduations for the Class of 2020, the district said today.
The videos will begin the week of June 22 on the school’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/c/FWCommunitySchools, FWCS said in a statement.
The videos will include a slideshow of all the graduates and speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian, principal and district administrators.
The premiere for each school will begin at 7 p.m. The graduations of each high school will be on FWCS’ YouTube channel for later viewing.
Premieres will air:
- Monday, June 22 -- Wayne High School;
- Tuesday, June 23 -- North Side High School;
- Wednesday, June 24 -- Northrop High School;
- Thursday, June 25 -- Snider High School;
- Friday, June 26 -- South Side High School
