    Monday, June 01, 2020 2:27 pm

    H.O.P.E. For Animals to provide 10 free surgeries

    The Journal Gazette

    H.O.P.E. for Animals said today it is celebrating its 10th anniversary with free spay/neuter surgeries for 10 animals.

    The not-for-profit has spayed and neutered nearly 100,000 pets for families that could not provide that for their pets, a statement from the agency said today.

    For more information, go to www.hope-for-animals.org

     

