Indiana: 292 new COVID-19 cases reported; 9 additional deaths

A total of 1,976 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today, an increase of nine deaths from Sunday, including one previously probable case that was confirmed through laboratory testing.

Another 166 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement. It said 292 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the virus through testing.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed with the virus is now 34,830, following corrections to Sunday’s total, the statement said. To date, 265,896 tests have been reported to the department, up from 261,546 Sunday.

As of today, 41% of intensive care unit beds and more than 84% of ventilators were available in the state, the state health department said.

It said Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying conditions is encouraged to get tested, the state health department said. So are residents older than 65; those who live with high-risk people; pregnant women; and minorities at greater risk for severe illnesses.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a testing site location, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link for more than 200 locations available around the state.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ , which is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.