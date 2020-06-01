Slaying suspect initially said her husband fell

The Garrett woman charged with killing her husband first told investigators he had fallen before admitting to striking him "multiple times in the back with various objects," according to court documents filed today.

David Converset, 54, was found dead May 24 inside a home in the 1100 block of Franklin Street. He had "multiple rib fractures, which caused a collapsed lung and bleeding," a probable cause affidavit states.

Michelle Converset, 47, was interviewed by an Indiana State Police detective May 26 and said her husband had fallen days before and complained of a headache, the affidavit says. In a follow-up interview, she reportedly admitted to striking him with unspecified objects after an argument in which he compared her to his ex-wife.

"She later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning," Detective Jake Quick wrote in the affidavit.

Michelle Converset is charged with murder and aggravated battery. She faces up to 81 years in prison if she is convicted.

