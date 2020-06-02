The Journal Gazette
 
    Suspicious structure fire in New Haven

    The Journal Gazette

    A suspicious structure fire broke out this afternoon in the 500 block of Broadway Street in New Haven, New Haven police said.

    Police were called to assist New Haven-Adams Township firefighters on a structure fire, police said in a statement. They said they have received a video of two males climbing onto a roof in the area before the fire started, and they believe those people may have played a role in the fire.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police detectives at 260-748-7080.

