Suspicious structure fire in New Haven

A suspicious structure fire broke out this afternoon in the 500 block of Broadway Street in New Haven, New Haven police said.

Police were called to assist New Haven-Adams Township firefighters on a structure fire, police said in a statement. They said they have received a video of two males climbing onto a roof in the area before the fire started, and they believe those people may have played a role in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police detectives at 260-748-7080.