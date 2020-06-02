Shopping centers close amid protesting rumor

Entrances to Jefferson Pointe are blocked this afternoon by law enforcement vehicles following four days of sometimes destructive protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the mall's management decided to close the property in response to social media posts calling for a protest there today at 2:30 p.m.

Jefferson Pointe management released the following statement: ""We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd, and the pain that his death and racial injustices cause in our communities everywhere. We, at Jefferson Pointe, were made aware of a possible gathering taking place at or around our property this afternoon. Because we are private property, we are proactively working with the city of Fort Wayne and the FWPD to ensure safety for our community."

Shopping centers surrounding Jefferson Pointe, including Apple Glen, have also closed.

Police received numerous messages, mostly from Facebook, about the planned gathering, Rosales-Scatena said. They decided to take the threat seriously because of other protests nationwide that resulted in property damage, she said.

Some large windows in the outdoor lifestyle mall have also been boarded up following a memo sent by mall management warning tenants of a rumored demonstration to take place there today.

As of 3:30 p.m., there was no evidence of a public gathering or damage on the property at West Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road.

Rosales-Scatena could not say how long local officers will be on the scene.

Indiana State Police are also onsite directing traffic, spokesman Brian Walker said.

