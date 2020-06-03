The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, June 03, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Tuesday records

    High temperature 92

    High one year ago 74

    Normal 77

    Record: 1934 99

    Low temperature 56

    Low one year ago 52

    Normal 55

    Record: 1910 36

    Stage of the Maumee 4.50 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Tuesday 9

    For June 9

    Rainfall

    For Tuesday none

    For June none (-0.32)

    For the year 15.30 inches (0.18)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 72% at 3 a.m.

    Lowest 36% at 5 p.m.

    Average 54%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

    Sunset 9:08 p.m.

    Moonset 4:47 a.m.

    Moonrise 6:49 p.m.

    Full Moon

    June 5

    Last Quarter

    June 13

    New Moon

    June 21

    First Quarter

    June 28

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story