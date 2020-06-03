Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 74

Normal 77

Record: 1934 99

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 52

Normal 55

Record: 1910 36

Stage of the Maumee 4.50 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 9

For June 9

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For June none (-0.32)

For the year 15.30 inches (0.18)

Relative humidity

Highest 72% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 36% at 5 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:08 p.m.

Moonset 4:47 a.m.

Moonrise 6:49 p.m.