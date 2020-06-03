Wednesday, June 03, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 74
Normal 77
Record: 1934 99
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 52
Normal 55
Record: 1910 36
Stage of the Maumee 4.50 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 9
For June 9
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For June none (-0.32)
For the year 15.30 inches (0.18)
Relative humidity
Highest 72% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 36% at 5 p.m.
Average 54%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:08 p.m.
Moonset 4:47 a.m.
Moonrise 6:49 p.m.
Full Moon
June 5
Last Quarter
June 13
New Moon
June 21
First Quarter
June 28
