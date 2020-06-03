Wednesday, June 03, 2020 3:12 pm
Boating restrictions lifted for area lakes
The Journal Gazette
Boating restrictions have been lifted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for more than a dozen lakes in Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble counties, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.
The restrictions were lifted for:
- The Barbee chain of lakes in Kosciusko County, which includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.
- The West Lakes chain in Noble County, which includes Jones, Steinberger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes; Knapp Lake restrictions have also been lifted.
- The Indian Lakes chain in LaGrange County, which includes Dallas, Witmer, Hackenberg, Westler and Messick lakes.
