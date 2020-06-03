Sadiel Rojas added to Fort Wayne Champs' roster

Sadiel Rojas, who played in Spain this season, has been added to the Fort Wayne Champs' roster for The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all $2-million event.

Rojas was on the Champs team – when it was known as Ants Alumni – that made it to the TBT semifinals in 2015.

The field and schedule for TBT will be announced later this month, though the Champs have a good shot of being selected. The tournament, normally with 64 teams, will have 24 playing at one location over 10 days.

Rojas helped the Mad Ants to the G League's 2014 championship. Other players on the Champs' roster who have played for the Mad Ants include Ben Moore, Stephan Hicks and Trey McKinney Jones. The team is managed by Fort Wayne's Garrett Martz.

Other teams in TBT, Eberlein Drive and Men of Mackey, are managed by people from Fort Wayne. Men of Mackey has Fort Wayne-natives Rapheal Davis and Grady Eifert, former Purdue players, on its roster.

jcohn@jg.net