Wednesday, June 03, 2020 11:27 am
Weather service: Threat of severe storms shifts south
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon across much of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, mainly south of a line from North Manchester to Lima, Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, with locally damaging winds and large hail the biggest threats and locally heavy rain possible, the weather service said.
The threat of storms should end by 8 p.m., it said.
