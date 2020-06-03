Wednesday, June 03, 2020 10:07 am
Coroner IDs 12-year-old shooting victim
The Journal Gazette
A 12-year-old boy found shot inside an apartment in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue on Monday has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office. Naryous Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy revealed. His manner of death is pending further investigation. Fort Wayne Police said the boy was alone in the apartment when he was found.
