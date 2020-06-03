Wednesday, June 03, 2020 9:40 am
DeKalb reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
The Journal Gazette
Three more DeKalb County residents are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the county health department said today, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 42.
All three individuals – ages 36, 52 and 43 – are recovering at home, a statement said.
The health department asked residents to wear a face covering while in public settings, and to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story