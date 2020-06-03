The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, June 03, 2020

    DeKalb reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

    The Journal Gazette

    Three more DeKalb County residents are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, the county health department said today, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 42.

    All three individuals – ages 36, 52 and 43 – are recovering at home, a statement said.

    The health department asked residents to wear a face covering while in public settings, and to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

