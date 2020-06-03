Lincoln National Corp. committed to better 'vast future'

Lincoln National Corp. today released a statement on the recent events happening across the nation triggered by the death of George Floyd, which Lincoln's president, Dennis Glass, described as senseless.

The statement said:

"The recent events across our country have made plain that systemic racism remains pervasive in our nation and cannot be ignored. It is clear, that as a society, we have a long way to go.

"Our namesake Abraham Lincoln said, 'the struggle of today is not altogether for today -- it is for a vast future also.' Lincoln Financial Group is proud of our connection to our 16th president, and we recognize that this is a learning opportunity for all of us. We are hopeful the awakening that has come from these tragic events will result in a better 'vast future' for America, and Lincoln is committed to help advance that goal in the interest of our employees, our customers, our partners, our communities and all of America.

"The unrest caused by institutional discrimination, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn have distressed and discouraged us all -- but particularly the African American community. Ultimately, we will prevail over these serious challenges. But to help improve our world for the better and to promote equality and belonging for all of us, we must speak out against racism and discrimination and renew our efforts to find empathy and bring comfort to each other whether we work in the private sector, government or our communities.

"I was moved by the words of Allison Green Johnson, Lincoln's chief diversity officer, describing the ways large and small that recent events have affected her. I, along with the entire Lincoln community, must be and will be guided by her words and those of others in the black and brown community as we move forward. While I am proud of Lincoln's work to instill a culture where every employee should come to work every day, feeling safe, respected and valued, it is clear that there is more that we must do both inside Lincoln and in our communities to reach that goal."