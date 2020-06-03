Election ballots

Indiana's primary elections were Tuesday. Absentee ballots will be counted beginning Wednesday. Voters will nominate candidates for president, U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and state House of Representatives in the fall elections. Candidates will also be nominated for county offices, including boards of commissioners, county councils, judges, coroners, treasurers, auditors, recorders and surveyors. In the race for president, Indiana's ballot still has the names of candidates who have dropped out of the race. They are listed in alphabetical order. An asterisk (*) denotes incumbent.