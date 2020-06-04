Local J.C. Penney store not on closure list

J.C. Penney on Thursday said it will proceed with plans to close dozens of stores starting June 12.

The first phase of closures will include 154 stores and is expected to take 10 to 16 weeks, the Plano, Texas-based company said in a news release.

The Fort Wayne store at Glenbrook Square was not on the list for closure posted Thursday, but several Indiana locations were, including ones in Kokomo, Muncie, Richmond and Vincennes.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, J.C. Penney CEO, said in a statement.