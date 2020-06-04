Verbatim: Black Lives Do Matter: Living through our national crisis, Lincoln’s commitment to diversity and inclusion remains strong

The following was released on Thursday, June 4, 2020:

As a black woman in America, please believe me when I tell you the mix of emotions I have felt over the last week, although unfortunately not entirely new to me, have been more poignant, more pointed and more painful than I would like to admit. When I read about the Caucasian woman in Central Park who called the police on an African American man (a birdwatcher) and said he was threatening her life because he asked her to put her dog on its leash, I am angry. When I see the video play over and over of George Floyd begging for his life, begging for a breath, and nothing happens, I am heartbroken and terrified.

What we’ve seen over the past weeks is a national tragedy. While extremely emotional for me, we all have feelings about what we’ve witnessed. Please know one fact remains, the African American community across this country is grieving, hurt and in mourning. Unfortunately, the most important message, a message about injustice and inequality and racism, has been sadly overshadowed by those who used this opportunity to incite riots.

As a new wife and stepmom, I’m saddened that my stepchildren and nephews are growing up in a world where black and brown people are still threatened, hurt and killed every day because of the color of their skin. Imagine the difficulty trying to explain to a child that we’re too worried about his safety to allow him to leave the house to take the garbage cans to the curb for pickup.

As a corporate executive, I’m astounded that so many are tone-deaf at a time when all of America should be shouting from the rooftops its outrage over racial injustice. As an employee at Lincoln Financial, I am encouraged that, while we don’t get it perfect all the time, there are almost 12,000 people working alongside me who want to see their African American colleagues, and all our colleagues, succeed. I truly believe that diversity, inclusion and mutual respect are more than just words on paper at Lincoln. They are a part of our culture and, for many of us, it’s the reason we came and the reason we stay.

And that’s why, as Lincoln’s Chief Diversity Officer, a role that means the world to me all the time, I feel an incredible sense of responsibility for helping our employees and our extended Lincoln community digest what’s happening in the world around us, understand the implications, learn from our past and the current events, and help us move forward.

Racism is serpentine and devious… not always as brash and in your face as it has been over the last week… and sometimes it finds a hiding place in the well-intended, polite interactions of companies. As a leader, one of my roles is to help recognize the ways in which bias, racism and discrimination can coexist with the well-mannered positive intentions of the workplace.

When talking about discrimination, people often use the terms “racism” and “bias” interchangeably. However, it’s important to note there are vast differences between the two. Racism is a conscious action intended to exert power over someone – to their detriment because of their race. It’s all about power and privilege. Biases – or more appropriately, unconscious biases – are learned stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional and sometimes deeply ingrained. While they have the potential to influence behavior, we can choose not to act on them.

What happened over the past weeks were intentional acts of racism, which is completely unacceptable to our society – and our company. They present an opportunity for all of us to reach out to others to provide support, have the uncomfortable conversations about what’s happening today with children, friends and family, learn more about race relations and the history of African Americans in this country, and take positive and productive action to support anti-racism efforts around us.

No doubt the recent events have shaken us to the core, but we must not allow them to bring about a feeling of defeat. Rather, we must strengthen our resolve and deepen our commitment to diversity and all it encompasses.

At Lincoln, we’re proud of the strides we have made, and we must continually remind ourselves that this is not a “one-and-done” activity. We have embarked upon an ongoing journey of improvement together. It’s not just the “right thing to do,” it’s a must-do for our company and the well-being of our nation.

Published By

Allison Green

Chief Diversity Officer

Lincoln Financial Group