2 more deaths ruled homicides in Rosemont fire

The Allen County coroner today ruled the deaths of two other men found inside a burning Rosemont Drive home in April as homicides.

Final autopsy reports show Doak Stanley McBride, 51, died from asphyxia with contributing factors of acute ethanol intoxication (alcohol poisoning) and cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart).

Kyle Gregory Call, 32, was found in a bedroom and was taken to a local hospital where he died. Call’s cause of death was smoke inhalation, the coroner said.

Police reports say the home at 1840 Rosemont Drive was set on fire April 10 after a fight between J. Trinidad Ramirez II and Marcos Ildefonso Casares, who was shot to death. Ramirez is charged with murder in Casares’ death, which was also declared a homicide.

McBride and Call are the 17th and 18th homicide victims in Allen County this year.