2020 Indiana State Fair canceled

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2020 Indiana State Fair is canceled – adding another major event to list of entertainment and sporting activities halted by COVID-19.

“Today the Indiana State Fair Commission & State Fair Board announced a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show & additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August,” a Tweet by the Fair said Thursday. “This year's traditional Indiana State Fair will not take place. Ultimately, the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.”

Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio had already canceled their fairs.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway also announced Thursday that the July 4 doubleheader with Nascar and IndyCar will take place without fans.