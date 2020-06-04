Coroner IDs fatal crash victim

A man who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in the 10000 block of U.S. 33, was identified today by the Allen County Coroner’s office.

Glenn Warren Kissel, 33, of Columbia City, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers, the coroner said in a statement.

Kissel, who was identified by his fingerprints, died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, the coroner said, after an autopsy.

Kissel’s manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Kissel is the 12th traffic fatality in Allen County this year.