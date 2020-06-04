Indiana COVID-19: 452 new cases, 20 more deaths

A total of 2,052 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 deaths from Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today.

Another 179 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement.

The statement said an additional 452 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the virus through testing, bringing the total number of Indiana residents diagnosed to 36,096 following corrections to Tuesday's total. To date, 285,234 tests have been reported to the department, up from 277,815 Wednesday.

As of today, 38% ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available in the state, the statement said.

It said Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and anyone who needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site.

For a testing site location, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link for more than 200 locations available around the state.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those without symptoms who are at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying conditions are encouraged to get tested. So are residents older than 65; pregnant women; those who live with high-risk individuals; and members of minority groups at greater risk for severe illnesses.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.