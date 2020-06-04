New traffic signal installed near Indiana Tech

A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Schick Street and East Washington Boulevard as part of an effort to improve safety in the area, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The intersection connects the Indiana Tech student housing on the north side of Washington Boulevard to the campus. More than 600 pedestrians cross the intersection multiple times a day, the city said in a statement.

More than 15,000 vehicles cross the intersection every day, it said.

The signal will be operating in flash mode this weekend and will begin full signal operation on Monday, the city said.