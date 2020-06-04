Thursday, June 04, 2020 12:09 pm
DeKalb COVID-19 cases reach 45
The Journal Gazette
Three more DeKalb County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county health department said today, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 45.
All three residents, ages 33, 27 and 31 are recovering at home, a statement said.
The county wants to remind residents to continue to practice social distancing and to follow social and hygiene guidelines. Residents are asked to continue to wear a mask in public settings.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story