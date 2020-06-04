The Journal Gazette
 
    DeKalb COVID-19 cases reach 45

    The Journal Gazette

    Three more DeKalb County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county health department said today, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 45.

    All three residents, ages 33, 27 and 31 are recovering at home, a statement said.

    The county wants to remind residents to continue to practice social distancing and to follow social and hygiene guidelines. Residents are asked to continue to wear a mask in public settings.

     

