    Friday, June 05, 2020 5:55 pm

    Broadway, Jefferson Boulevard intersections to be restricted Monday

    The Journal Gazette

    Broadway at Michigan Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard at Washington Boulevard will be restricted Monday to allow crews to repair guardrail, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's transportation engineering department at 427-1172.

     

     

     

     

