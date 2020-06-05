Friday, June 05, 2020 5:49 pm
Auburn Road section closed next week
The Journal Gazette
Auburn Road between Westmore Drive and Old Auburn Cove will be closed to through traffic from Monday through June 12 to allow crews to install storm sewer lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Dupont, Diebold and Union Chapel roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
