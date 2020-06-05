Friday, June 05, 2020 12:39 pm
DeKalb reports 10 new cases of novel coronavirus
The Journal Gazette
Ten new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in DeKalb County residents, including two in children, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 55, the county health department said today.
The patients range in age from 10 months old to 57 years old, the health department said in a statement. It said all are recovering at home.
