Indiana: 533 new COViD-19 cases, 27 more deaths reported Friday

Five hundred thirty-three additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 36,578 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,078 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 180 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 291,638 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 285,234 Thursday, the statement said. As of today, nearly 37% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, the state health department said. So are those without symptoms who:

Are at high risk because they are older than 65;

Are pregnant women;

Have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition;

Live with a high-risk individual; or

Are a member of a minority population at greater risk for severe illness.

To find testing locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.