Friday, June 05, 2020 10:15 am
Road closures: June 5
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County Highway Department today announced the following road closures:
- Mill Road between U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road will continue to be closed through 4 p.m. Monday while a crossover pipe is replaced.
- Hoagland Road between U.S. 27 and Mill Road will be closed from Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday while a road repair crew works in the area.
- Hull Road between North County Line and Garman roads will be closed Wednesday while a crossover pipe is replaced.
