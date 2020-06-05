Road closures: June 5

The Allen County Highway Department today announced the following road closures:

Mill Road between U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road will continue to be closed through 4 p.m. Monday while a crossover pipe is replaced.

Hoagland Road between U.S. 27 and Mill Road will be closed from Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday while a road repair crew works in the area.

Hull Road between North County Line and Garman roads will be closed Wednesday while a crossover pipe is replaced.