The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, June 05, 2020 10:15 am

    Road closures: June 5

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Highway Department today announced the following road closures:

    • Mill Road between U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road will continue to be closed through 4 p.m. Monday while a crossover pipe is replaced.
    • Hoagland Road between U.S. 27 and Mill Road will be closed from Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday while a road repair crew works in the area.
    • Hull Road between North County Line and Garman roads will be closed Wednesday while a crossover pipe is replaced.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story