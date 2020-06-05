McCormick issues school re-opening document

INDIANAPOLIS -- Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick issued a 38-page document Friday on what schools should consider when re-opening in the fall.

It doesn’t require or mandate anything, leaving all the decisions -- and the blowback -- to local districts.

For instance, it says current CDC guidelines recommend that all students and staff wear masks and says it may be necessary for schools to provide masks.

Another suggestion is to close cafeterias and have students eat their meals at desks to avoid large gatherings. Bagged or boxed meals with all necessary utensils, condiments, napkins, etc. included would be the preferred method.

“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff, and communities is priority one. Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” McCormick said. “Considering the many unknowns associated with COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of alternative learning opportunities. We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative spirit in which IN-CLASS was developed.”

The document was created based on group work by stakeholders. It is unclear whether Gov. Eric Holcomb will address the topic at his daily briefing. McCormick declined to attend the briefing because of a “long-standing family obligation” but will host a Tuesday webinar.

Here are some other suggestions/considerations from the document, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2MzLwWp