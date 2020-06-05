Silver Alert issued for Ohio boys

A Silver Alert has been issued for two Bryan, Ohio, boys missing since May 29.

State police in Michigan are investigating the disappearance of brothers Ace and Cruz Shaffer.

Ace, 7, and Cruz, 5, are both 3 feet 10 inches tall, weigh 40 pounds, have brown hair and brown eyes.

Ace was wearing a blue and red Under Armor T-shirt, Batman sandals and blue jeans. Cruz was wearing a blue shirt with a dinosaur eating an Xbox controller, blue jeans and Spiderman sandals.

Police said the brothers are believed to be in danger with their father, James Shaffer, 30. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Shaffer was last seen with the boys in a black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate D349RX.

Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or 911.