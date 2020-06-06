Statewide update on COVID-19

State officials today said 442 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 36,997 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,110 residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement.

It said another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 297,530 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 291,638 Friday, the statement said.

As of today, nearly 37% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov