Verbatim: Housing Authority to serve as testing site

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority issued the following news release today:

FORT WAYNE – From June 6 – 7, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority will serve as a host site for the IU Fairbanks COVID-19 study.

The closely monitored study will include random sample testing for SARS-CoV-2 -- the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 -- viral infections and antibodies in Hoosiers.

In total, at least 20,000 Hoosiers will be tested for the study statewide. Select members of the public are being asked to participate, by invitation only, to ensure that the sampling is representative of the population. The scientific study will enable the state to take a critical step forward in understanding how COVID-19 is affecting Hoosiers. Additionally, free testing will be available at the Fort Wayne Urban League for anyone interested or in need of being tested, June 8 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Participants in the IU Fairbanks COVID-19 study will receive both a NP swab and a blood draw. All results will be reported back to the participant and a summary report for the site will be generated for HVM and the housing authority. Individuals selected for the study will be notified of their eligibility by mail, text message, email or phone and will be directed to the testing site closest to their residence. Registrants will receive a unique code that they will show at the testing site as proof of participation.

“Fort Wayne Housing Authority understands there are outlying effects of COVID-19 that are impacting the quality of life for people within our city and state,” said FWHA executive director and CEO George Guy. While any of us can fall victim to the virus, the socio-economic disparities that exist within our community compels us to do a further exploration into our efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are protected,” he added.