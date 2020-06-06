The Journal Gazette
 
    Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 50-year-old Fort Wayne man missing since Monday.

    State police said Trent D. Thomas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

    Thomas is believed to be in danger.

    Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2020, 260-427-2013 or 911.

