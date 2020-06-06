Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:40 am
Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 50-year-old Fort Wayne man missing since Monday.
State police said Trent D. Thomas is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Thomas is believed to be in danger.
Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2020, 260-427-2013 or 911.
