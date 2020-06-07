Elkhart man arrested for injuring Indiana State Trooper during protest

An Elkhart man has been arrested and charged with injuring an Indiana state trooper with an explosive device during protests in Fort Wayne last weekend.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, allegedly deployed the device Saturday, May 30, causing serious bodily injury to the trooper, state police said in a statement today. The trooper was treated and released that same night and has returned to duty.

State police say a Fort Wayne police officer recognized Gonzalez as he was walking along Clinton Street near Freimann Square participating in another protest last night around 6 p.m. Gonzalez had been positively identified earlier this week as the suspect in last weekend's attack.

Gonzalez has been charged with possessing/detonating a destructive device to kill or intimidate; possession of a manufactured destructive device/transporting or distributing a destructive device; battery with a deadly weapon; battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty; and two misdemeanor charges.

Gonzalez is in the Allen County Jail pending an initial hearing.