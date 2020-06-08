Bond set at $100,000 in explosives case

Bond was set today at $100,000 for the Elkhart man accused of using an explosive device to injure an Indiana State Trooper during a protest that turned violent May 30.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, is charged with four felonies -- detonating a destructive device or explosive, possession of a destructive device, battery with a deadly weapon and battery against a public safety official. He also is charged with misdemeanor rioting and disorderly conduct.

The most serious charge -- detonating a destructive device -- is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Gonzalez, who was convicted of murder in California, according to court documents filed last year in a separate case in Elkhart County, appeared in Allen Superior Court today for an initial hearing where the charges were read. Magistrate John Bohdan ordered him held in lieu of $25,000 bond for each of the four felony charges.

Gonzalez was among protesters around 8 p.m., when he threw "a water bottle with two objects attached to the water bottle; one on the side and one on the bottom of the water bottle," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The device exploded, injuring State Trooper Tyson Waldron, the affidavit says.

Charging documents do not specify what type of explosive was used, though they say "chemical burns on Trooper Waldron's pants and an explosion there are consistent with an overpressure device."

Sgt. Brian Walker, a state police spokesman, said additional information will not be released because it is part of a pending investigation.

Gonzalez escaped May 30, but investigators captured the attack on video and arrested him Saturday, Walker said in a news release issued Sunday.

Waldron "was off work for several days due to his injury," the affidavit says. Walker has said the trooper is back at work.

