Verbatim: Business education program responding to demand despite Covid-19

The following was released on Monday, June 8, 2020:

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 8, 2020 – SEED Fort Wayne announces five new Build Institute program starts due to demand for business startup education that remains steady despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Build Institute, powered by SEED Fort Wayne, is a nine-week basic business education program for early-stage startups. Participants can expect to hone and develop strengths, gain meaningful connections with individuals and organizations, and benefit from one-on-one attention and coaching.

SEED Fort Wayne's Build Institute has over 40 people who are either in class or already graduated in 2020. The program graduated 105 individuals in 2019 and is on pace to graduate a similar number in 2020.

“Our program is popular with women and people of color. Regionwide, over 60 percent of our graduates are women, and in Fort Wayne, more than 80 percent of graduates report a minority status,” stated SEED Director Trois Hart. “We are encouraged by the Build program outcomes as these groups are traditionally underrepresented in entrepreneurship. The Build Institute Fort Wayne strives to expand opportunities for entrepreneurship by connecting under-connected individuals in Northeast Indiana. Business planning education, networking, and coaching is foundational to starting a successful business,” added Hart.

Five new cohorts will launch between July and October, two of which are co-hosted through regional partnerships. Registration closes two weeks prior to the program launch date.

Below is a list of the upcoming virtual classes held via Zoom.

July 11 through September 5, Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration deadline is June 27, 2020.

July 20 through September 14, hosting is in tandem with the New Allen Alliance, Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration deadline is July 11, 2020.

August 6 through October 1, Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration deadline is July 25, 2020.

September 15 through November 10, Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration deadline is September 5, 2020.

October 7 through December 2, hosting is in tandem with the Adams County Economic Development Corporation, Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration deadline is September 26, 2020.

Individuals interested in learning more about the program should visit www.BuildInstitutefw.org or @Seedfw on major social media platforms. Build's in-person weekly courses have successfully transitioned to Zoom as a result of the Covid-19 physical distancing limitation