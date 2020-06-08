Indiana BMV branches to resume regular hours

Walk-in service at Indiana license branches will resume next week, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said today.

Branches will return to a five-day week schedule, from Tuesday through Saturdays. For branch hours and schedules, go to the BMV website at https://www.in.gov/bmv/2415.htm.

The branches will continue to accept a limited number of appointments, a release from the bureau said. Branches will continue to observe CDC guidelines with social distancing and a limited number of people inside the branch at a time.

BMV employees working with the public are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to also wear a mask, the BMV said.

It said residents will be able to complete all transactions at the branches except for driving skill exams that are not yet ready to resume. Hoosiers can also continue to complete transactions online at https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm