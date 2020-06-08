Indiana reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 244 new positive cases

A total of 2,135 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 deaths from Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today.

Another 181 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement. It said an additional 244 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the novel coronavirus through testing.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed with the virus is now 37,623, following corrections to Sunday's total, the statement said. To date, it said, 309,503 tests have been reported to the department, up from 304,263 Sunday.

As of today, 38% ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators were available in the state, the statement said.

It said Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site.

For a testing site location, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link for more than 200 locations available around the state.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying conditions is encouraged to get tested. So are residents who:

Are older than 65;

Are pregnant;

Who live with high-risk individuals; or

Are minorities at greater risk for severe illnesses.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.