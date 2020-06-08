Monday: Allen County COVID-19 deaths reach 81

Another two Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 17 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

The total number of positive cases in Allen County is now 1,892. The total number of deaths is now 81.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the county health department said.