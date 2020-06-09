The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, June 09, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 88

    High one year ago 83

    Normal 79

    Record: 2011 97

    Low temperature 57

    Low one year ago 62

    Normal 57

    Record: 1897, 1913 39

    Stage of the Maumee 3.30 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 8

    For June 64

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For June 0.17 inch (-1.08)

    For the year 15.47 inches (-0.58)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 72% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 24% at 3 p.m.

    Average 48%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

    Sunset 9:12 p.m.

    Moonset 9:46 a.m.

    Moonrise 12:53 a.m. Wednesday

    Last Quarter

    June 13

    New Moon

    June 21

    First Quarter

    June 28

    Full Moon

    July 5

