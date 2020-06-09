Tuesday, June 09, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 83
Normal 79
Record: 2011 97
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 62
Normal 57
Record: 1897, 1913 39
Stage of the Maumee 3.30 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 8
For June 64
Rainfall
For Monday none
For June 0.17 inch (-1.08)
For the year 15.47 inches (-0.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 72% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 24% at 3 p.m.
Average 48%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 9:12 p.m.
Moonset 9:46 a.m.
Moonrise 12:53 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
June 13
New Moon
June 21
First Quarter
June 28
Full Moon
July 5
