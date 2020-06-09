Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 83

Normal 79

Record: 2011 97

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 62

Normal 57

Record: 1897, 1913 39

Stage of the Maumee 3.30 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 8

For June 64

Rainfall

For Monday none

For June 0.17 inch (-1.08)

For the year 15.47 inches (-0.58)

Relative humidity

Highest 72% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 24% at 3 p.m.

Average 48%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 9:12 p.m.

Moonset 9:46 a.m.

Moonrise 12:53 a.m. Wednesday