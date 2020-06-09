1 dead in Adams County crash

An Adams County woman died this morning after the horse-drawn carriage she was driving collided with a minivan, the county sheriff said.

Ida J. Schwartz, 54, of rural Monroe was driving west in the carriage on Indiana 124 near County Road 200 East about 7:45 a.m. and was slowing down to turn into a private driveway when the crash occurred, Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said in a statement.

Schwartz and two girls in the carriage were ejected, the statement said. Schwartz died at the scene. The girls were taken to Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur for treatment.

The driver of the van, Zachary R. Knebel, 34, of Willshire, Ohio, was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.