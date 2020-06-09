More COVID-19 cases reported in Allen, DeKalb, Noble

Allen County Department of Health officials today reported another 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 1932 cases – about 45 percent of those cases reported in the last three weeks.

An additional Allen County resident has died, bringing deaths to 82.

Additional cases were also reported in surrounding counties.

Noble County has experienced the first death of a person not associated with long-term care facilities as well as another death in one of the facilities where an outbreak of the virus was already known.

There also has been an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in a child care center in Auburn that has resulted in a positive test for at least one Noble County resident under the age of 6 months, according to Dr. Terry Gaff, county health officer.

DeKalb County reported five new cases to bring its total to 82. Three people, aged 38, 49 and 54, were reported recovering at home. No information was available about the other two cases, one in a 26-year-old and the other in a 57-year-old.

Noble County has had 305 reported cases and 23 deaths. DeKalb County has reported 79 cases and one death, according to state health department statistics.

