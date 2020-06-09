Tuesday, June 09, 2020 1:18 pm
Severe storms possible today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
The primary hazard is damaging wind gusts, but there is a risk for tornadoes, the weather service said.
it said severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday, especially toward eastern Indiana and northwest Ohio.
