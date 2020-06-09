The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, June 09, 2020 1:18 pm

    Severe storms possible today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

    The primary hazard is damaging wind gusts, but there is a risk for tornadoes, the weather service said.

    it said severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday, especially toward eastern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

