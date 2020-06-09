Noble reports its 1st COVID-19 death outside long-term-care facility

Noble County is reporting its first COVID-19 death not in a long-term-care facility and an additional death in one of the facilities where the virus was already present.

The Noble County Health Department is advising residents older than 65 or who have a chronic health condition to be tested for free after registering online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Residents who do not have access to the internet or want to register a minor can call 888-634-1116.

Residents who have been exposed to someone with the virus for more than 10 minutes and were closer than 6 feet should be tested within five days of being exposed, the health department said.

To make an appointment for immunizations and consultations, residents can call the Noble County Health Clinic at 260-636-2978.