Police: Stabbing victim dies at hospital

A person was stabbed during a robbery this morning and later died at a local hospital, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called about 9:45 a.m. to a stabbing at a residence in the 2100 block of Hobson Road, and found a female victim suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital, but died there, police said.

The Allen County coroner's office will release the victim's name after family members are notified, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police detectives at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.