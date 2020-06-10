Verbatim: U.S. Department of Labor Investigation Finds General Motors Owes Employee $12,265 After Violating Family Medical Leave Act

FORT WAYNE, IN – After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), General Motors Co. (GM) has paid $12,265 in back wages to an employee of its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant who received disciplinary suspensions for absences allowed by the federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

WHD determined that GM’s delay in approving the qualified FMLA leave led to the employee’s improper disciplinary suspensions after the employee missed work. Following WHD’s investigation, GM agreed to pay back wages the employee would have earned during the suspensions, to rescind three unexcused absences from the employee’s record and to comply with the FMLA in the future.

“The Family Medical Leave Act entitles eligible employees to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons. Employers need to understand employee’s rights under this law and their obligation to provide qualifying leave,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis, in Indianapolis, Indiana. “These violations can be avoided, and we encourage employers to contact us for confidential assistance to better understand their responsibilities under the law.”

For more information about the FMLA and other laws enforced by WHD, contact the division's toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

